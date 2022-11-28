Mrunal Thakur
in black outfits
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 28, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The Sita Ramam actress sported a very funky look wearing a black shimmer dress with cut-out detailing and pairing it with black stockings and heels.
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Her layered look consisted of a black blazer, a green corset body suit, and thigh-high boots giving us the perfect vintage vibe.
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She looked bright and lovely in a black oversized coat with a Dior fanny pack on her waist.
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She enjoyed her sunday sipping a cup of coffee while wearing a black knitted polo top with matching trousers.
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The diva kept her style minimal with a touch of glitter as she paired a black organza saree with ruffle borders with a shimmery blouse from the collection of Jade by MK.
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Soaking up the sun in a black hoodie with no makeup and a sleek hairdo, the actress looked stunning.
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She exuded charm and elegance in a chic all-black ensemble of a shirt and wide-leg pants with a pair of pointy black heels.
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
In a black halter neck dress with shimmers and a side slit cut that showed off her toned legs, she looked like a total bombshell.
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The actress wore a black satin dress with a front ruched design for a perfect hourglass figure and accessorized with gold hoop earrings.
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
In a Nikhil Thampi and Label Rsvp ensemble, she looked chic and classy with her sleek bun and the shimmery coat and blazer combo.
