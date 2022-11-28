Heading 3

Mrunal Thakur
in black outfits

Sakshi
Singh 

NOV 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The Sita Ramam actress sported a very funky look wearing a black shimmer dress with cut-out detailing and pairing it with black stockings and heels.

90s vibe

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Her layered look consisted of a black blazer, a green corset body suit, and thigh-high boots giving us the perfect vintage vibe.

Chic and stylish 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She looked bright and lovely in a black oversized coat with a Dior fanny pack on her waist.

Fun day out 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She enjoyed her sunday sipping a cup of coffee while wearing a black knitted polo top with matching trousers.

Sundaying 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The diva kept her style minimal with a touch of glitter as she paired a black organza saree with ruffle borders with a shimmery blouse from the collection of Jade by MK.

Glitz and glamour 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Soaking up the sun in a black hoodie with no makeup and a sleek hairdo, the actress looked stunning.

Sunny side up 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She exuded charm and elegance in a chic all-black ensemble of a shirt and wide-leg pants with a pair of pointy black heels.

Beautiful as always 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

In a black halter neck dress with shimmers and a side slit cut that showed off her toned legs, she looked like a total bombshell.

Bombshell 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The actress wore a black satin dress with a front ruched design for a perfect hourglass figure and accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

Date-night look

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

In a Nikhil Thampi and Label Rsvp ensemble, she looked chic and classy with her sleek bun and the shimmery coat and blazer combo.

Issa vibe 

