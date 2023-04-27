Mrunal Thakur in stunning dresses
APRIL 27, 2023
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal Thakur exuded spring-summer vibes in a bright orange midi dress
Vibrant
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She looked flawless in an off-shoulder floral dress by Gauri and Nainika
Dreamy
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Stunning
She documented a stunning look featuring a little black dress with a cut-out detail
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She looked like a modern-day princess in a blush-pink ensemble
Prettiest In Pink
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The Jersey actress looked pretty hot and tempting in a white cowl-neck dress
Oomph Factor
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal dials up the drama in a sparkly black dress with a halter neckline
Shimmer Quotient
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this strappy blue dress
Beauty
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She looked stylish as always in a form-fitting dress featuring a zippered closure
Snazzy Girl
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The diva looked jaw-dropping in a molten gold pleated ensemble
Jaw-dropping
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She looked chic in a white and blue checkered midi dress
Chic Max
