Heading 3

Mrunal Thakur in stunning dresses 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 27, 2023

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal Thakur exuded spring-summer vibes in a bright orange midi dress

Vibrant 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She looked flawless in an off-shoulder floral dress by Gauri and Nainika 

Dreamy

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Stunning

She documented a stunning look featuring a little black dress with a cut-out detail

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She looked like a modern-day princess in a blush-pink ensemble

Prettiest In Pink

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The Jersey actress looked pretty hot and tempting in a white cowl-neck dress 

Oomph Factor

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal dials up the drama in a sparkly black dress with a halter neckline

Shimmer Quotient

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this strappy blue dress

Beauty 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She looked stylish as always in a form-fitting dress featuring a zippered closure

Snazzy Girl

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The diva looked jaw-dropping in a molten gold pleated ensemble

Jaw-dropping

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She looked chic in a white and blue checkered midi dress

Chic Max

