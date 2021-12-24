Mrunal Thakur’s chic looks

Leather love

Leather pants are taking the fashion world by storm and Mrunal Thakur couldn't resist slipping into one, styled with a red shirt worn over a tube top

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

All those up to trying new things, take a cue from Mrunal as she steps out in what we call a unique combination; an orange and blue dress

Flowy dress

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Lovely in pink

Mrunal reminds us of Marilyn Monroe's iconic flying skirt pose in this pink flared dress with puffy sleeves

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

 Bold look

Looking absolutely fierce in this black blazer dress, the ponytail hairdo just added the needed edge to her look

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Denim-on denim

The Denim-on-denim combination is just classic, shows Mrunal in this cropped denim jacket, worn over a tan bralette and trousers

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The actress wore a grey abstract printed crop top and teamed it with a matching draped skirt with a high-low hemline

Stylish co-ord set

Image: Rahul Vijay Instagram

The actress wore a vintage-style ruffle maxi dress bearing floral prints

Floral dress

Video: Pinkvilla

For one of her promotional looks, the star went for a beige peek-a-boo-style ruched dress and looked stunning

Beige beauty

Image: Sheefaj Gilani Instagram

Mrunal looks like a bundle of sunshine in this yellow one-shouldertop, styled with matching slit pants

 Zesty yellow

Video: Pinkvilla

Add a dose of fun to your look by pairing a neon green crop top with a pair of white trousers like the diva

A pop of neon

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

