Mrunal Thakur’s chic looks

Leather love
Leather pants are taking the fashion world by storm and Mrunal Thakur couldn't resist slipping into one, styled with a red shirt worn over a tube top
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
All those up to trying new things, take a cue from Mrunal as she steps out in what we call a unique combination; an orange and blue dress
Flowy dress
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Lovely in pink
Mrunal reminds us of Marilyn Monroe's iconic flying skirt pose in this pink flared dress with puffy sleeves
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Bold look
Looking absolutely fierce in this black blazer dress, the ponytail hairdo just added the needed edge to her look
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Denim-on denim
The Denim-on-denim combination is just classic, shows Mrunal in this cropped denim jacket, worn over a tan bralette and trousers
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The actress wore a grey abstract printed crop top and teamed it with a matching draped skirt with a high-low hemline
Stylish co-ord set
Image: Rahul Vijay Instagram
The actress wore a vintage-style ruffle maxi dress bearing floral prints
Floral dress
Video: Pinkvilla
For one of her promotional looks, the star went for a beige peek-a-boo-style ruched dress and looked stunning
Beige beauty
Image: Sheefaj Gilani Instagram
Mrunal looks like a bundle of sunshine in this yellow one-shouldertop, styled with matching slit pants
Zesty yellow
Video: Pinkvilla
Add a dose of fun to your look by pairing a neon green crop top with a pair of white trousers like the diva
A pop of neon
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
