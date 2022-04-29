FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
April 29, 2022
Mrunal Thakur's best-kept beauty secrets
Warm lemon water
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal Thakur starts her day by drinking a warm glass of water with lemon juice, added to it
Lemon is a great source of vitamin C and antioxidants which helps in giving youthful, clear, and glowing skin
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Benefit
The actress swears by the aloe vera gel to work magic on her skin and hair. It imparts intense hydration to the skin and conditions the hair
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Aloe vera gel
Mrunal often applies a face scrub made of aloe vera and sugar/coffee, it helps to lighten the blemishes and makes the skin tighter
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
DIY for skin
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Fruit masks
While the actress isn't working, she nourishes her skin by applying fruit-based natural masks
DIY for hair
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
To get shiny and healthy locks, the actress applies a hair mask made of aloe vera gel, coconut oil, and honey
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
This mask helps to hydrate and condition the tresses and makes them bouncy
Benefit
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal regularly practices facial yoga and uses a jade roller to sculpt her skin
Facial exercises
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Since the actress has dry and flaky skin, she makes it a point to drench her skin with serum, moisturiser, and SPF
Beauty ritual
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Lastly, before hitting the sack, the actress removes her makeup, cleans and moisturises her skin, and drinks 2 glasses of water before dozing off
Nighttime routine
