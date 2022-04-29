FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

April 29, 2022

Mrunal Thakur's best-kept beauty secrets

Warm lemon water

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal Thakur starts her day by drinking a warm glass of water with lemon juice, added to it

Lemon is a great source of vitamin C and antioxidants which helps in giving youthful, clear, and glowing skin

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The actress swears by the aloe vera gel to work magic on her skin and hair. It imparts intense hydration to the skin and conditions the hair

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Aloe vera gel

Mrunal often applies a face scrub made of aloe vera and sugar/coffee, it helps to lighten the blemishes and makes the skin tighter

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

DIY for skin

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Fruit masks

While the actress isn't working, she nourishes her skin by applying fruit-based natural masks

DIY for hair

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

To get shiny and healthy locks, the actress applies a hair mask made of aloe vera gel, coconut oil, and honey

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

This mask helps to hydrate and condition the tresses and makes them bouncy

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal regularly practices facial yoga and uses a jade roller to sculpt her skin

Facial exercises

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Since the actress has dry and flaky skin, she makes it a point to drench her skin with serum, moisturiser, and SPF

Beauty ritual

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Lastly, before hitting the sack, the actress removes her makeup, cleans and moisturises her skin, and drinks 2 glasses of water before dozing off

Nighttime routine

