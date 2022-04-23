FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

apr 23, 2022

Mrunal Thakur's chic fashion style

Bold and edgy

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal Thakur clearly proves that sexy does not have to mean showing lots of skin, like here in a black bodysuit, pants, and a polka dot scarf wrapped around the neck

She paints a dreamy picture in this pastel pink vintage-style gown with dramatic sleeves and gathered details along the shoulders

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Pretty as a picture

The actress went edgy-chic in an oversized checked grey blazer, matching tube top, and boot-cut denims

Uber-cool

Video: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Denims are everyone's street-style favourite, and so does Mrunal, she went for a blue denim shirt and styled it with flared denims

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Denim-on-denim

Check print

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She cuts a stylish figure in a blue and white checkered polo t-shirt dress with a thigh-high slit

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal gave us major Rihanna vibes in this nude mesh, shimmery gown that flattered her curves, styled with a matching coat

Jaw-dropping moment

Video: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Next, she wore a flirty green and black striped midi dress with an asymmetrical hemline

Romantic dress

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Taking her fondness for pastel dresses to the next level, she went for an edgy short dress with golden belt detail and rounded off the look with a white triangular bag

Sensual and chic

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Cool look

The Jersey star looks incredibly cool in this bright pink bra paired with colourful shorts

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Lastly, Mrunal looks like a glam goddess in this one-shoulder metallic golden gown with a thigh-high slit

Golden girl

