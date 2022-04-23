FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
apr 23, 2022
Mrunal Thakur's chic fashion style
Bold and edgy
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal Thakur clearly proves that sexy does not have to mean showing lots of skin, like here in a black bodysuit, pants, and a polka dot scarf wrapped around the neck
She paints a dreamy picture in this pastel pink vintage-style gown with dramatic sleeves and gathered details along the shoulders
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Pretty as a picture
The actress went edgy-chic in an oversized checked grey blazer, matching tube top, and boot-cut denims
Uber-cool
Video: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Denims are everyone's street-style favourite, and so does Mrunal, she went for a blue denim shirt and styled it with flared denims
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Denim-on-denim
Check print
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She cuts a stylish figure in a blue and white checkered polo t-shirt dress with a thigh-high slit
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal gave us major Rihanna vibes in this nude mesh, shimmery gown that flattered her curves, styled with a matching coat
Jaw-dropping moment
Video: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Next, she wore a flirty green and black striped midi dress with an asymmetrical hemline
Romantic dress
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Taking her fondness for pastel dresses to the next level, she went for an edgy short dress with golden belt detail and rounded off the look with a white triangular bag
Sensual and chic
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Cool look
The Jersey star looks incredibly cool in this bright pink bra paired with colourful shorts
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Lastly, Mrunal looks like a glam goddess in this one-shoulder metallic golden gown with a thigh-high slit
Golden girl
