april 18, 2024
Mrunal Thakur’s colorful wardrobe
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal Thakur loves to inject colors and prints in small doses, like here in this white shirt and flared pants, paired with a slip-in pink top
Multi-colored co-ords
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal went for a pastel Anarkali with multi-colored floral embroidery on it and a matching dupatta, and it couldn't be less chic
All things Chic
Video: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal's wardrobe is bursting with vibrant, colorful pieces such as this mesh turtleneck top doused in hues paired with bootleg jeans
Riot of colors
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
It seems tie-dye prints won't go out of style anytime soon, the actress wore a loose tee with splashes of red and green hues and white comfy pants
Tie-dye prints
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Her sartorial choices have always proved to be exciting as this full-sleeved, V-neckline midi dress with orange, blue, and brown stripes
Midi dress
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The Jersey star gives florals a chic update by opting for a printed gray with daub of hues, cropped shirt, and high-waisted skirt with gathered details
Chic co-ords
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Breezy
Never been one to shy away from colors, Mrunal rocked her halter neck sky blue tier dress
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The actress looks lovely in this beige multi-colored floral mini dress that comes with long puffy sleeves
Floral dream
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal is a fan of tie-dye prints and never really misses a chance to flaunt them as in this blue and green overlapping mini-dress
Ultra-cool
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Lastly, leave it to the star to make just any outfit work as this off-shoulder floral crop top and high-waisted, striped sequin pants
Off-beat pairing
