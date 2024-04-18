Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

april 18, 2024

Mrunal Thakur’s colorful wardrobe 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal Thakur loves to inject colors and prints in small doses, like here in this white shirt and flared pants, paired with a slip-in pink top

Multi-colored co-ords

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal went for a pastel Anarkali with multi-colored floral embroidery on it and a matching dupatta, and it couldn't be less chic

All things Chic 

Video: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal's wardrobe is bursting with vibrant, colorful pieces such as this mesh turtleneck top doused in hues paired with bootleg jeans

Riot of colors

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

It seems tie-dye prints won't go out of style anytime soon, the actress wore a loose tee with splashes of red and green hues and white comfy pants

Tie-dye prints

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Her sartorial choices have always proved to be exciting as this full-sleeved, V-neckline midi dress with orange, blue, and brown stripes

Midi dress

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The Jersey star gives florals a chic update by opting for a printed gray with daub of hues, cropped shirt, and high-waisted skirt with gathered details

Chic co-ords

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Breezy 

Never been one to shy away from colors, Mrunal rocked her halter neck sky blue tier dress 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The actress looks lovely in this beige multi-colored floral mini dress that comes with long puffy sleeves

Floral dream

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal is a fan of tie-dye prints and never really misses a chance to flaunt them as in this blue and green overlapping mini-dress

Ultra-cool

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Lastly, leave it to the star to make just any outfit work as this off-shoulder floral crop top and high-waisted, striped sequin pants

Off-beat pairing

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here