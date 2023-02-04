Mrunal Thakur’s desi looks
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal Thakur exudes glam vibes in a blush pink sharara set by Seema Gujral
Glam Vibes
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She adds a pop of colour to our feeds as she poses in a bright yellow lehenga
Bright Hues
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She is a desi diva in this tiered ruffle pink saree with an embellished border
Ruffles
Image: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram
The Jersey actress redefines elegance in a black and blue semi-sheer saree from Raw Mango
Elegance
Image: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram
Her velvet blue long kurta and yellow dupatta add the right amount of colour contrast to her wardrobe
Right Kind Of Blues
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The Sita Ramam actress is a vision in this soothing green saree adorned with dainty prints
Sight To Behold
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She looks like sunshine in her bright yellow indo-western co-ord set with a cap
Sunshine
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal oozed retro diva vibes in a beautiful white saree with a large rose print on the front
Retro Diva
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
We love her simple yet divine look in this white heavily embellished ensemble
Dreamy Haze
