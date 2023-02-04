Heading 3

Mrunal Thakur’s desi looks

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal Thakur exudes glam vibes in a blush pink sharara set by Seema Gujral

Glam Vibes 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She adds a pop of colour to our feeds as she poses in a bright yellow lehenga

Bright Hues

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She is a desi diva in this tiered ruffle pink saree with an embellished border

Ruffles 

Image: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram

The Jersey actress redefines elegance in a black and blue semi-sheer saree from Raw Mango 

Elegance 

Image: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram

Her velvet blue long kurta and yellow dupatta add the right amount of colour contrast to her wardrobe

Right Kind Of Blues 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram 

The Sita Ramam actress is a vision in this soothing green saree adorned with dainty prints

Sight To Behold

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She looks like sunshine in her bright yellow indo-western co-ord set with a cap

Sunshine 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram 

Mrunal oozed retro diva vibes in a beautiful white saree with a large rose print on the front

Retro Diva

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

We love her simple yet divine look in this white heavily embellished ensemble 

Dreamy Haze

