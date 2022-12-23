Heading 3

Mrunal Thakur's
effortless style

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The Sita Ramam actress exuded power and confidence in a pastel purple power suit, paired with a white crisp shirt and matching pointe heels

Power dressing 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She wore a pale silver peplum top with matching pants, styled with diamond studs, a sleek ponytail, and clear heels

Effortlessly chic

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The actress oozed funk and style in her black shimmer dress, complete with cut-out detailing, black stockings, and heels. She was the epitome of chic!

Funky look 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

In a satin white saree with a ruffled hemline, she pulled off the look with her subtle makeup and ponytail, styling it with bold red lips and a shimmery blouse

Ruffling through 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She put together the perfect vintage look with her stylish ensemble - a black blazer, a green corset body suit, and thigh-high boots. We're loving the layered look!

Layer up

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Stunning in saree 

Her pink and gold embroidered saree by Gopiva was a total stunner, and she topped it off with a Kundan choker and earrings for the ultimate diva look

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The diva dazzled in a black organza saree with ruffle borders, paired with a shimmery blouse from the Jade by MK collection - a look that oozed glamorous yet minimalistic style

Minimalist

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Turning heads in her Barbie-inspired Trahung dress, with its plunging neckline, she captivated everyone's attention

Barbie world

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal shows us how to rock formal wear with her stunning yellow printed pantsuit and a pair of sneakers. Get inspired to dress up and impress with this fab look!

Boss babe 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She stepped out looking absolutely stunning in a black halter neck dress with stunning shimmers and a side slit cut that flaunted her toned and impressive legs - she was a bombshell!

Bombshell 

