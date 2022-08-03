Heading 3

Mrunal Thakur's elegant ethnic looks

Joyce Joyson

AUGUST 03, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal Thakur radiates beauty in this yellow ethnic set comprising of a halter neck, midriff-baring crop top, pants, and a jacket adorned with delicate thread work

Glows in yellow

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She mixes traditional and contemporary elements with absolute ease in this, wide-legged, black jumpsuit with brocade details at the cuff and the end of the hemline

Insanely stylish

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Bursting with colour and energy, she donned a yellow and pink printed flowy skirt and styled it with a white satin embellished blouse and dupatta with tassel details

Fresh and cheerful

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Photo: Nandi Vardhan Reddy

Mrunal looked right out of a dream in this pastel blue, chikankari anarkali suit with a plunging neckline and tulle, scalloped hemline dupatta

Pure magic

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

We liked the way she balanced her look by styling her lime green floral printed saree with a plain, sleeveless plunging neckline blouse

Pretty perfect

She knows how to seamlessly blend classism and modernism, as evidenced here in this red and white floral printed saree styled with a white, V-neckline sleeveless blouse

Timeless fashion

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Imbued in simplicity, this white anarkali kurta and pant set bearing red floral prints looked alluring on her

Simply beautiful

The Sita Ramam actress exudes understated elegance in this pastel, intricately designed floor-length anarkali offset by a matching short jacket with tasselled details

Sartorial splendour

Image: Archa Mehta Instagram

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Looking every bit ravishing in this black embroidered leather foliage silk saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse

Retro diva

Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam 

Mrunal looked radiant in a mustard-hued bandhani print lehenga worn with an embellished blouse and Marodi work, silk organza dupatta

Ray of sunshine

