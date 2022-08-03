Heading 3
Mrunal Thakur's elegant ethnic looks
Joyce Joyson
AUGUST 03, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal Thakur radiates beauty in this yellow ethnic set comprising of a halter neck, midriff-baring crop top, pants, and a jacket adorned with delicate thread work
Glows in yellow
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She mixes traditional and contemporary elements with absolute ease in this, wide-legged, black jumpsuit with brocade details at the cuff and the end of the hemline
Insanely stylish
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Bursting with colour and energy, she donned a yellow and pink printed flowy skirt and styled it with a white satin embellished blouse and dupatta with tassel details
Fresh and cheerful
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Photo: Nandi Vardhan Reddy
Mrunal looked right out of a dream in this pastel blue, chikankari anarkali suit with a plunging neckline and tulle, scalloped hemline dupatta
Pure magic
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
We liked the way she balanced her look by styling her lime green floral printed saree with a plain, sleeveless plunging neckline blouse
Pretty perfect
She knows how to seamlessly blend classism and modernism, as evidenced here in this red and white floral printed saree styled with a white, V-neckline sleeveless blouse
Timeless fashion
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Imbued in simplicity, this white anarkali kurta and pant set bearing red floral prints looked alluring on her
Simply beautiful
The Sita Ramam actress exudes understated elegance in this pastel, intricately designed floor-length anarkali offset by a matching short jacket with tasselled details
Sartorial splendour
Image: Archa Mehta Instagram
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Looking every bit ravishing in this black embroidered leather foliage silk saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse
Retro diva
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam
Mrunal looked radiant in a mustard-hued bandhani print lehenga worn with an embellished blouse and Marodi work, silk organza dupatta
Ray of sunshine
