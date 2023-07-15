Heading 3

Mrunal Thakur's fashion glambook 

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

The Sita Ramam star looked ravishing in a black dress with a side slit 

Ravishing

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Mrunal kept things minimal and elegant in a beige sharara with a purple dupatta

Minimalistic

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Boss Lady

Mrunal aces the formal look and excludes the boss lady vibe in an Indigo denim co-ord set

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

She looked like a bombshell in the multi-hued beryl top and denim skirt

Bombshell

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

The Super 30 looks straight out of a Barbie film in the pink thigh slit gown

Barbie feel

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

She looked dreamy in a pastel-hued printed anarkali with floral motifs

Pretty in Pink

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

The black asymmetric cut out jumpsuit looked gorgeous on her

Stunning

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

She raised the temperature in a mesh black corset swimsuit paired with a bling jacket

Hotness

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

She exuded elegance in a blush pink anarkali by Anita Dongre 

Elegant

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

The star looked phenomenal in a black and white printed maxi dress and black blazer

Fabulous

