Mrunal Thakur's footwear collection
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 22, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal Thakur has an impressive collection of footwear with black heels being a fixture in her wardrobe. As seen here in these black ankle strap heels that come with a frilly detail
Pretty black heels
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Photo: Roy
That said, her black heels are far from boring. For instance, these pointed-toe stilettos with adorned with silver crystal fringe detail
Oozes glamour
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Photo: Shivam Gupta Photography
While that metallic dress might take all your attention, we urge you to peel your eyes away and take a look at those golden stilettos with chain accents
Golden stilettos
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The classic black ankle boots have the power to pull an entire look together
Classic and bold
Mrunal coordinates her sheer dress with transparent embellished heels. Those pieces have our hearts!
Transparent heels
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Photo: Shivamgupta photography
Keeping up with her edgy look, the Jersey star wore white, multi-strap stilettos from the house of Public Desire
Multi-strap stilettos
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Giving a cool edge to her denim-on-denim look, she styled it with lace-up shoes with hints of gold, tan and black hues
One-of-a-kind
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Photo: Ashish Deurkar
The pastel blue, Christian Louboutin shark sneakers can lift an entire look. Isn't it
Wacky sneakers
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
You can never get enough of white stilettos, they have a timeless appeal and spruce up a look in a jiff
Forever in fashion
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal jazzed up her black dress with a pair of ankle-strap silver heels
Shiny silver
