Mrunal Thakur's footwear collection

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 22, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal Thakur has an impressive collection of footwear with black heels being a fixture in her wardrobe. As seen here in these black ankle strap heels that come with a frilly detail

Pretty black heels

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Photo: Roy

That said, her black heels are far from boring. For instance, these pointed-toe stilettos with adorned with silver crystal fringe detail

Oozes glamour

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Photo: Shivam Gupta Photography

While that metallic dress might take all your attention, we urge you to peel your eyes away and take a look at those golden stilettos with chain accents

Golden stilettos

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The classic black ankle boots have the power to pull an entire look together

Classic and bold

Mrunal coordinates her sheer dress with transparent embellished heels. Those pieces have our hearts!

Transparent heels

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Photo: Shivamgupta photography

Keeping up with her edgy look, the Jersey star wore white, multi-strap stilettos from the house of Public Desire

Multi-strap stilettos

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Giving a cool edge to her denim-on-denim look, she styled it with lace-up shoes with hints of gold, tan and black hues

One-of-a-kind

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Photo: Ashish Deurkar

The pastel blue, Christian Louboutin shark sneakers can lift an entire look. Isn't it

Wacky sneakers

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

You can never get enough of white stilettos, they have a timeless appeal and spruce up a look in a jiff

Forever in fashion

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal jazzed up her black dress with a pair of ankle-strap silver heels

Shiny silver

