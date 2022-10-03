Mrunal Thakur's
Looking extraordinarily beautiful, the actress sported a gorgeous purple saree with golden borders from the collection of Shimai Jayachandra
Nothing beats the look of a simple white saree, so take a page from Mrunal's all-white look from the Torani line if you want to look elegant and tranquil
For a splash of color in her outfit, the actress wore a gorgeous white saree with crimson blossoms printed on it and looked stunning
Embroidered sarees are the easiest way to add a bit of glam to any look, and the actress nailed it with a lovely white embroidered saree and a blue blouse from Manish Malhotra's collection
The actress looked lovely in a pink saree with a magnificent sheer studded blouse that exuded grandeur
The Jersey actress went all out for Diwali, looking stunning donning an all-black saree with gold borders and a golden blouse
Mrunal shows off her floral charm in this black silk organza saree with white rose designs and styled it with a black corset
The actress wore a structured powder blue drape and a matching sleeveless top in one of the most unique saree look
The diva looked lovely in a dual-toned maroon and beige saree with a bustier top from Manish Malhotra's collection
The actress exudes royalty in this light green sequin saree with silver embroidery, which she pairs with a maang tika for the ultimate ethnic look
