Mrunal Thakur's monochrome wardrobe
Sakshi
Singh
Nov 5, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The Jersey actress looked glam in a black organza saree with ruffle borders and an embellished blouse by Jade by MK.
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Living her Barbie dream in a pink-hued dress featuring a plunging neckline by Trahung, she was mesmerizing
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She opted for a relaxed and casual look, wearing a bright orange printed co-ord set with flare pants and styling it with a sleek bun and drop earrings.
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Not sure about how to dress up formally and still look stunning? Take a cue from Mrunal in her smart yellow printed pantsuit with a pair of sneakers.
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal looked absolutely gorgeous in a mustard yellow co-ord set that featured a cape with embroidered details, while the sun kissed her skin with a golden glow.
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The Sita Ramam star was all about poise and elegance as she posed in a Varun Bahl ensemble of a blouse, pants, and an embroidered cape.
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The actress looked fierce and cool in a dark blue outfit consisting of a cropped shirt, some baggy cargo pants, and chunky black boots.
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She donned a sensuous and sultry look in a white strappy midi dress with backless details, and for a pop of color, she paired it with pink Jimmy Choos.
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Her bright orange jumpsuit was a statement piece that showed off her curves and made her look like a diva.
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal oozed bombshell vibes in a black knitted crop top, a pair of skinny trousers displaying her tall legs, and matching black stilettoes.
