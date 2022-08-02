Heading 3
Mrunal Thakur's saree style moments
Joyce Joyson
AUGUST 02, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal Thakur has an evolving wardrobe, but sarees seem to be a permanent fixture in it. She channels retro charm in this red and white floral saree styled with a sleeveless blouse.
Retro diva
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Adding a touch of modern glam to her look, the actress styled her sheer white embellished saree with a blue corset blouse.
Modish spin
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She amped up her peach chiffon drape by pairing it up with a champagne-toned blouse featuring jewel embroidery.
Gorgeous
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam
The actress wore a black navy blue silk saree that came with a zari border and teamed it with a strappy heavily embellished blouse.
Ethnic best
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal rolls out the floral charm in this black silk organza saree bearing white rose prints, she gave it a style lift by pairing it with a black corset.
Floral allure
Sequins sarees are surely the easiest way to add the glam factor to the look, the diva donned a dual-toned maroon and beige saree and styled it with a bustier blouse.
Shimmery sequins
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The Jersey actress emanates understated elegance in this blue organza saree paired with a bell-sleeved, semi-sheer blouse.
Picture of elegance
Mrunal went for a blue sheer dainty embellished saree and paired it with a high-neck silk blouse.
Graceful to the core
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
In one of the most unconventional takes on the saree, the actress wore a structured powder blue drape and a matching sleeveless blouse.
Stunning
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal styled her traditional gold, white and red-toned saree with a mustard yellow blouse.
Uber-stylish
