Mrunal Thakur's saree style moments

Joyce Joyson

AUGUST 02, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal Thakur has an evolving wardrobe, but sarees seem to be a permanent fixture in it. She channels retro charm in this red and white floral saree styled with a sleeveless blouse.

Retro diva

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Adding a touch of modern glam to her look, the actress styled her sheer white embellished saree with a blue corset blouse.

Modish spin

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She amped up her peach chiffon drape by pairing it up with a champagne-toned blouse featuring jewel embroidery.

Gorgeous

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam

The actress wore a black navy blue silk saree that came with a zari border and teamed it with a strappy heavily embellished blouse.

Ethnic best

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal rolls out the floral charm in this black silk organza saree bearing white rose prints, she gave it a style lift by pairing it with a black corset.

Floral allure

Sequins sarees are surely the easiest way to add the glam factor to the look, the diva donned a dual-toned maroon and beige saree and styled it with a bustier blouse.

Shimmery sequins

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The Jersey actress emanates understated elegance in this blue organza saree paired with a bell-sleeved, semi-sheer blouse.

Picture of elegance

Mrunal went for a blue sheer dainty embellished saree and paired it with a high-neck silk blouse.

Graceful to the core

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

In one of the most unconventional takes on the saree, the actress wore a structured powder blue drape and a matching sleeveless blouse.

Stunning

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal styled her traditional gold, white and red-toned saree with a mustard yellow blouse.

Uber-stylish

