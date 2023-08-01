Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

AUGUST 01, 2023

Mrunal Thakur’s sizzling style 

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram 

The Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan debutante is oozing boss babe vibes in this all-blue ensemble. The gold rings are eye-catching 

Boss Babe

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram 

The Kar Yug Mein Aayega Ek- Arjun actress has put the heat to shame in this sheer blue-green top with a denim skirt and jacket 

Blue burn 

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram 

Orange ooze 

The Kumkum Bhagya fame looks tantalizing in this bright orange dress. Messy hair and nude makeup elevate her look 

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

The Love Sonia protagonist looks stunning in this blush pink Anarkali with floral embroidery. Oxidized jewelry and pink lips enhance her look

Ethnic elegance 

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

The Super 30 star looks amazing in this black and white bodycon dress with a black blazer 

Black & White 

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

The Batla House diva has captured the attention of her fans in this yellow lehenga with floral mirror work. Her accessories are noteworthy 

Yellow glow 

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

The Ghost Stories heroine has given a new definition to Indo-western fashion with this gold-printed jacket and violet pants 

 Indo-western twist 

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

The Jersey actress looks ready to paint the town red in this silver-grey dress. A sleek bun and delicate pearl drop complete her look 

Grey glam 

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

The Sita Ramam artist looks breathtaking in this bright pink saree paired with a pink-gold blouse. Bollywood waves and diamond accessories accentuate her look 

Pink punk 

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

The Gumraah fame is swaying hearts in this strapless silver dress. Messy waves and subtle makeup enhance her look 

Dazzling dress

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here