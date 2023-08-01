pinkvilla
AUGUST 01, 2023
Mrunal Thakur’s sizzling style
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
The Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan debutante is oozing boss babe vibes in this all-blue ensemble. The gold rings are eye-catching
Boss Babe
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
The Kar Yug Mein Aayega Ek- Arjun actress has put the heat to shame in this sheer blue-green top with a denim skirt and jacket
Blue burn
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Orange ooze
The Kumkum Bhagya fame looks tantalizing in this bright orange dress. Messy hair and nude makeup elevate her look
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
The Love Sonia protagonist looks stunning in this blush pink Anarkali with floral embroidery. Oxidized jewelry and pink lips enhance her look
Ethnic elegance
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
The Super 30 star looks amazing in this black and white bodycon dress with a black blazer
Black & White
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
The Batla House diva has captured the attention of her fans in this yellow lehenga with floral mirror work. Her accessories are noteworthy
Yellow glow
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
The Ghost Stories heroine has given a new definition to Indo-western fashion with this gold-printed jacket and violet pants
Indo-western twist
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
The Jersey actress looks ready to paint the town red in this silver-grey dress. A sleek bun and delicate pearl drop complete her look
Grey glam
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
The Sita Ramam artist looks breathtaking in this bright pink saree paired with a pink-gold blouse. Bollywood waves and diamond accessories accentuate her look
Pink punk
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
The Gumraah fame is swaying hearts in this strapless silver dress. Messy waves and subtle makeup enhance her look
Dazzling dress
