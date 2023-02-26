Mrunal Thakur’s stunning looks
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 26, 2023
Image: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram
The actress dials up the style quotient in a tailored green jumpsuit
Green Magic
Image: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram
She channels her inner boss lady in a structured pinstripe blue pantsuit
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She exudes glam vibes in a blush pink sharara set by Seema Gujral
Glam Vibes
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She shows her gorgeous curves in a black bodysuit, pants, and a polka dot scarf
Edgy
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal looked stunning in a pastel lavender pantsuit that is equal parts minimal and stylish
Boss Babe
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She paints a dreamy picture in this vintage-style pastel pink gown with dramatic sleeves
Pretty Please
Image: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram
Her long blue kurta and yellow dupatta add the right amount of desi glam to her look
Right Kind Of Blues
Video: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The Jersey actress kept things chic in an oversized checked grey blazer, matching top, and boot-cut denim pants
Cool Girl
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She looks ravishing in this strapless silver gown
Ravishing
