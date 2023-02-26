Heading 3

Mrunal Thakur's stunning looks

FEB 26, 2023

Image: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram

The actress dials up the style quotient in a tailored green jumpsuit

Green Magic

Image: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram

She channels her inner boss lady in a structured pinstripe blue pantsuit

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She exudes glam vibes in a blush pink sharara set by Seema Gujral

Glam Vibes

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She shows her gorgeous curves in a black bodysuit, pants, and a polka dot scarf

Edgy

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal looked stunning in a pastel lavender pantsuit that is equal parts minimal and stylish

Boss Babe

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She paints a dreamy picture in this vintage-style pastel pink gown with dramatic sleeves

Pretty Please

Image: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram

Her long blue kurta and yellow dupatta add the right amount of desi glam to her look

Right Kind Of Blues 

Video: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The Jersey actress kept things chic in an oversized checked grey blazer, matching top, and boot-cut denim pants

Cool Girl

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She looks ravishing in this strapless silver gown

Ravishing

