Mrunal Thakur’s stunning style files

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 31, 2023

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal Thakur looks chic in a blue body-hugging jumpsuit with flared bottoms

Chic Gal

Image: Rahul Vijay Instagram

She makes a snazzy case for monochrome outfits in a pair of straight white trousers and a black overshirt

Snazzy 

Image: Rahul Vijay Instagram

Stunning

She looks stunning in a black and white bodycon dress and an oversized blazer 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She keeps things easy and fuss-free in a pleated outfit from BODICE

Dreamy 

Image: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram

The Super 30 actress channels her inner boss lady in a structured pinstripe blue pantsuit 

Boss Lady 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal shows off her gorgeous curves in a black bodysuit, matching pants, and a polka-dot scarf 

Edgy

Image: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram

She ups the style quotient in a tailored green jumpsuit 

Green Magic

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She aces an easy street-style look in a pair of brown cargo pants and a crew-neck off-white t-shirt

Easy Look

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Her pastel lavender pantsuit is equal parts minimal and stylish

Style Goals 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She looks dreamy in this vintage-inspired pastel pink gown 

Pretty In Pink

