Mrunal Thakur’s stunning style files
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 31, 2023
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal Thakur looks chic in a blue body-hugging jumpsuit with flared bottoms
Chic Gal
Image: Rahul Vijay Instagram
She makes a snazzy case for monochrome outfits in a pair of straight white trousers and a black overshirt
Snazzy
Image: Rahul Vijay Instagram
Stunning
She looks stunning in a black and white bodycon dress and an oversized blazer
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She keeps things easy and fuss-free in a pleated outfit from BODICE
Dreamy
Image: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram
The Super 30 actress channels her inner boss lady in a structured pinstripe blue pantsuit
Boss Lady
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal shows off her gorgeous curves in a black bodysuit, matching pants, and a polka-dot scarf
Edgy
Image: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram
She ups the style quotient in a tailored green jumpsuit
Green Magic
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She aces an easy street-style look in a pair of brown cargo pants and a crew-neck off-white t-shirt
Easy Look
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Her pastel lavender pantsuit is equal parts minimal and stylish
Style Goals
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She looks dreamy in this vintage-inspired pastel pink gown
Pretty In Pink
