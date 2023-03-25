Mrunal Thakur’s style look-book
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
mar 25, 2023
Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Mrunal's style is effortless, yet chic
Sophistication
Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
She can rock both traditional and western outfits with equal ease
Can rock both styles
Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Different from the crowd
Her fashion choices are always on point, making her stand out in the crowd
Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Mrunal loves experimenting with different styles, colours, and patterns
Experimental
Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
She is not afraid to take risks and try out the newest trends and styles
Knows the trend
Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Mrunal's looks are always accessorised perfectly, adding a touch of glamour to her outfits
Glam Factor
Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
She believes in comfortable fashion, and her outfits are always practical yet stylish
Comfort and ease
Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Mrunal's red carpet appearances are a sight to behold, as she looks stunning in her glamorous gowns and sarees
Red Carpet Looks
Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Her Instagram feed is a testimony to her impeccable sense of style, inspiring her fans to experiment with their looks
Instagram feed
Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Mrunal's style can be described as timeless, elegant, and versatile, making her a style icon in the making
In the making
