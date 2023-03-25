Heading 3

Mrunal Thakur’s style look-book

 Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 25, 2023

Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram


Mrunal's style is effortless, yet chic

Sophistication

Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

She can rock both traditional and western outfits with equal ease

Can rock both styles

Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Different from the crowd

Her fashion choices are always on point, making her stand out in the crowd

Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Mrunal loves experimenting with different styles, colours, and patterns

Experimental

Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

She is not afraid to take risks and try out the newest trends and styles

Knows the trend

Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Mrunal's looks are always accessorised perfectly, adding a touch of glamour to her outfits

Glam Factor

Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

She believes in comfortable fashion, and her outfits are always practical yet stylish

Comfort and ease

Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Mrunal's red carpet appearances are a sight to behold, as she looks stunning in her glamorous gowns and sarees

Red Carpet Looks

Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Her Instagram feed is a testimony to her impeccable sense of style, inspiring her fans to experiment with their looks

Instagram feed

Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Mrunal's style can be described as timeless, elegant, and versatile, making her a style icon in the making

In the making

