Munmun Dutta in blingy outfits

Arushi Srivastava

FASHION

Nov 14, 2022

Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in a green shimmery short dress that she paired with hoops and blingy heels.

Party ready in short dress

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame stands out in the party in a beige outfit.

Glam girl 

Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram

Make an impression with your statement looks in a gorgeous cut out dress with intricate bead work on it.

Elegant beaded dress

Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram

Munmum has the perfect date night look in a bright red jumpsuit with flared shoulders.

Red hot look 

Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram

The actress rocked the shimmery look with her bodycon and striped dress, paired with a belt.

Star of the night 

Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram

Popularly known for her character Babita, she stunned in a blingy high slit gown. 

The show stopper

Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram

Make your wedding look a smashing hit with the gorgeous blingy and fitted shimmery silver gown.

Silver sterling

Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram

The actress put on her dancing shoes with the shimmery mini dress as she flaunted her moves.

Grooving in shimmery dress

Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram

Own the festive look with a shimmery high neck crop top and silver skirt set.

Ethnic fusion look

Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram

Fashion diva

The fashion influencer is making fans go gaga as she steps out in a deep blue off-shoulder shimmer gown and statement earrings.

Image source- Rishabh Kumar Photography

The golden glow

Munmun Dutta looked like a goddess in a golden corset style top and beige gathered skirt set.

