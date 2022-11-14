Heading 3
Munmun Dutta in blingy outfits
Nov 14, 2022
Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in a green shimmery short dress that she paired with hoops and blingy heels.
Party ready in short dress
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame stands out in the party in a beige outfit.
Glam girl
Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram
Make an impression with your statement looks in a gorgeous cut out dress with intricate bead work on it.
Elegant beaded dress
Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram
Munmum has the perfect date night look in a bright red jumpsuit with flared shoulders.
Red hot look
Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram
The actress rocked the shimmery look with her bodycon and striped dress, paired with a belt.
Star of the night
Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram
Popularly known for her character Babita, she stunned in a blingy high slit gown.
The show stopper
Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram
Make your wedding look a smashing hit with the gorgeous blingy and fitted shimmery silver gown.
Silver sterling
Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram
The actress put on her dancing shoes with the shimmery mini dress as she flaunted her moves.
Grooving in shimmery dress
Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram
Own the festive look with a shimmery high neck crop top and silver skirt set.
Ethnic fusion look
Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram
Fashion diva
The fashion influencer is making fans go gaga as she steps out in a deep blue off-shoulder shimmer gown and statement earrings.
Image source- Rishabh Kumar Photography
The golden glow
Munmun Dutta looked like a goddess in a golden corset style top and beige gathered skirt set.
