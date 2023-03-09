Heading 3

Munmun Dutta in vibrant colors

Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram

Munmun Dutta is rocking the jumpsuit look with the royal blue and floral print outfit

Royal blue jumpsuit

Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress has paired a confident look with a bright pink pantsuit

Self print pantsuit

Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram

Get the perfect beachy look with the floral print shirt and pants

Floral outfit

Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram

Munmun Dutta blew our minds away with her yellow and green embellished lehenga set

Fabulous in lehenga

Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram

Get groovy with Munmun Dutta as she looks fabulous in bright orange fitted short dress

Glowing in orange

Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram

Make a bold move with the bright red frill design and embellished jumpsuit just like Munmun Dutta

Red embellished jumpsuit

Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram

Grab the spotlight at the party with the shimmery pink short dress with golden heels

Shimmery diva

Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram

Munmun Dutta is making her fans go gaga over her stylish neon pantsuit paired with red heels

Neon pantsuit

Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram

Munmun Dutta is flaunting her curvy physique as she posed in a polka dot frill dress

Polka dots

