Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

August 6, 2023

Must have bags to add to your closet

Image- Pexels

A versatile and spacious bag that can hold all your essentials, including your laptop, books, and daily necessities. It's perfect for work, travel, or running errands

Tote Bag

A hands-free option that can be worn across the body, ideal for days when you need to keep your hands free. It's compact yet functional, suitable for casual outings or events

Crossbody Bag

Image- Pexels

Backpack

A stylish and practical bag that evenly distributes weight on your shoulders. It's great for carrying heavier items and is perfect for students, commuters, or travellers

Image- Pexels

A small, handheld bag without handles, typically used for formal or evening events. It adds a touch of elegance and can hold your essentials, such as a phone, wallet, and keys

Clutch

A structured bag with a top handle and a detachable shoulder strap. It exudes a classic and polished look, suitable for both professional settings and everyday use

Satchel Bag

Image- Pexels

A trendy and spacious bag with a rounded bottom and drawstring closure. It offers a bohemian vibe and is great for carrying larger items while adding a stylish touch to outfit

Bucket Bag

Image- Pexels

A compact bag with a long strap that can be worn diagonally across the body. It's perfect for minimalistic outings or when you only need to carry a few essentials

Sling Bag

Image- Pexels

Fanny packs have made a comeback in recent years and are popular for casual outings, music festivals, or when you want a compact and trendy accessory

Fanny pack

Image- Pexels

They offer convenience and versatility, making them suitable for everyday use, work, shopping, or even casual outings

Shoulder Bag

Image- Pexels

A unisex bag with a long strap that can be worn crossbody. It's functional and practical, ideal for work or when you need to carry documents or a laptop 

Messenger Bag

Image- Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here