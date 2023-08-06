Heading 3
Must have bags to add to your closet
Image- Pexels
A versatile and spacious bag that can hold all your essentials, including your laptop, books, and daily necessities. It's perfect for work, travel, or running errands
Tote Bag
A hands-free option that can be worn across the body, ideal for days when you need to keep your hands free. It's compact yet functional, suitable for casual outings or events
Crossbody Bag
Image- Pexels
Backpack
A stylish and practical bag that evenly distributes weight on your shoulders. It's great for carrying heavier items and is perfect for students, commuters, or travellers
Image- Pexels
A small, handheld bag without handles, typically used for formal or evening events. It adds a touch of elegance and can hold your essentials, such as a phone, wallet, and keys
Clutch
A structured bag with a top handle and a detachable shoulder strap. It exudes a classic and polished look, suitable for both professional settings and everyday use
Satchel Bag
Image- Pexels
A trendy and spacious bag with a rounded bottom and drawstring closure. It offers a bohemian vibe and is great for carrying larger items while adding a stylish touch to outfit
Bucket Bag
Image- Pexels
A compact bag with a long strap that can be worn diagonally across the body. It's perfect for minimalistic outings or when you only need to carry a few essentials
Sling Bag
Image- Pexels
Fanny packs have made a comeback in recent years and are popular for casual outings, music festivals, or when you want a compact and trendy accessory
Fanny pack
Image- Pexels
They offer convenience and versatility, making them suitable for everyday use, work, shopping, or even casual outings
Shoulder Bag
Image- Pexels
A unisex bag with a long strap that can be worn crossbody. It's functional and practical, ideal for work or when you need to carry documents or a laptop
Messenger Bag
Image- Pexels
