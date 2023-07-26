pinkvilla
JULY 26, 2023
Must have Barbiecore beauty products
Image: NYX Professional Makeup India’s Instagram
Are you looking for lipgloss that will ooze the Barbie vibes while nourishing your lips? This product should be your pick
NYX Professional Makeup- Barbie Smooth Whip
Image: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez’s Instagram
Rare beauty is available in India on the Sephora website and in stores! This product lives up to its name and leaves an amazing tint after fading away
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil
Image: NYX Professional Makeup India’s Instagram
NYX Professional Makeup- Barbie Mini Cheek Palette
With this product, you get 2 blush shades and a highlighter! These are very pigmented and will look gorgeous across skin tones
Image: OPI India’s Instagram
OPI nail lacquers are known for their stunning pigmentation and last power. They are now available in a limited-edition Barbie collection
OPI x Barbie Nail Lacquer
Image: FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA’s Instagram
These Fenty Beauty blushes are available in 10 shades. They are sheer but their pigmentation is buildable
Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Image: Glow Recipe’s Instagram
The secret to flawless makeup is skincare. Try this effective duo of Niacinamide Dew Drops and Oil-free moisturizer to get a glowing skin
Glow Recipe x Barbie Watermelon Glow Hydration Kit
Image: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez’s Instagram
One simply cannot sleep on the amazing formula of Rare Beauty Blushes. Get your hands on these to achieve your dream Barbie look
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Image: Revlon Hair Tool’s Instagram
This list cannot be complete without hair styling tools! Get your hands on this Revlon hair brush to get a voluminous hair look
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS
Image: Kitsch’s Instagram
Silk pillowcases are the best to avoid hair breakage and frizz. Try this product to fulfill your Barbie fantasy and have healthy hair
Malibu Barbie x Kitsch Satin Pillowcase
Image: Kitsch’s Instagram
Do you want to dive deeper into the Barbie world with cute hair accessories? This collection should be your pick
Barbie x Kitsch Collection
