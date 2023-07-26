Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JULY 26, 2023

Must have Barbiecore beauty products 

Image: NYX Professional Makeup India’s Instagram 

Are you looking for lipgloss that will ooze the Barbie vibes while nourishing your lips? This product should be your pick 

NYX Professional Makeup- Barbie Smooth Whip 

Image: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez’s Instagram 

Rare beauty is available in India on the Sephora website and in stores! This product lives up to its name and leaves an amazing tint after fading away 

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

Image: NYX Professional Makeup India’s Instagram 

NYX Professional Makeup- Barbie Mini Cheek Palette

With this product, you get 2 blush shades and a highlighter! These are very pigmented and will look gorgeous across skin tones 

Image: OPI India’s Instagram 

OPI nail lacquers are known for their stunning pigmentation and last power. They are now available in a limited-edition Barbie collection 

OPI x Barbie Nail Lacquer 

Image: FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA’s Instagram 

These Fenty Beauty blushes are available in 10 shades. They are sheer but their pigmentation is buildable 

 Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush 

Image: Glow Recipe’s Instagram

The secret to flawless makeup is skincare. Try this effective duo of Niacinamide Dew Drops and Oil-free moisturizer to get a glowing skin

Glow Recipe x Barbie Watermelon Glow Hydration Kit 

Image: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez’s Instagram 

One simply cannot sleep on the amazing formula of Rare Beauty Blushes. Get your hands on these to achieve your dream Barbie look 

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Image: Revlon Hair Tool’s Instagram

This list cannot be complete without hair styling tools! Get your hands on this Revlon hair brush to get a voluminous hair look 

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 

Image: Kitsch’s Instagram 

Silk pillowcases are the best to avoid hair breakage and frizz. Try this product to fulfill your Barbie fantasy and have healthy hair 

Malibu Barbie x Kitsch Satin Pillowcase

Image: Kitsch’s Instagram 

Do you want to dive deeper into the Barbie world with cute hair accessories? This collection should be your pick 

Barbie x Kitsch Collection

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here