Raina Reyaz
Fashion
NOVEMBER 21 , 2023
Must have beauty products
Start your routine with a gentle cleanser to remove impurities and prepare your skin for the rest of your beauty regimen. Choose one that suits your skin type for a refreshing cleanse
Cleanser
Hydrate your skin with a quality moisturizer that suits your skin's needs. Whether it's lightweight for day or more nourishing for night, keeping your skin moisturized is essential for a healthy complexion
Moisturizer
Shield your skin from harmful UV rays with a broad-spectrum sunscreen. This crucial step not only protects your skin from sun damage but also helps prevent premature aging
Sunscreen
Create a smooth canvas for your makeup by applying a primer. This step minimizes pores, evens skin tone, and ensures your makeup lasts throughout the day
Primer
Achieve a flawless complexion with the right foundation. Choose one that matches your skin tone and type, providing the coverage you desire for a natural finish
Foundation
Concealers are your secret weapon against blemishes, dark circles, and imperfections. Invest in a concealer that offers good coverage while blending seamlessly with your foundation
Concealer
Add a healthy flush or a sun-kissed glow to your cheeks with blush or bronzer. These products bring warmth and dimension to your face, enhancing your overall look
Blush or Bronzer
Frame your face by defining your eyebrows. Whether you prefer a pencil or gel, finding the right shade and formula can instantly enhance your features
Eyebrow Pencil or Gel
Open up your eyes and accentuate your lashes with a quality mascara. Choose a formula that adds volume, length, or curl, depending on your desired look
Mascara
Complete your look with a pop of color on your lips. Whether you prefer a bold lipstick or a subtle gloss, this final touch adds personality and polish to your overall appearance
Lipstick or Lip Gloss
Ensure a thorough and gentle removal of your makeup at the end of the day with a reliable makeup remover. This step is essential for maintaining healthy and clear skin
Makeup Remover
Elevate your eye makeup game with a versatile eyeshadow palette. Whether you prefer neutral tones or bold hues, a well-curated palette offers endless possibilities for creating stunning eye looks
Eye Shadow Palette
Lock in your makeup and keep it looking fresh throughout the day with a setting spray. This final touch ensures your hard work stays in place, providing a long-lasting and dewy finish
Setting Spray
