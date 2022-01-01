Heading 3

Must have bottoms

by Ananya Panday

SEPT 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The actress sported a denim-on-denim look wearing a t-shirt and a denim jacket with wide-leg jeans for the day from the collection of Huemn

Wide leg jeans

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress looked sharp in red boot-cut jeans which she paired up with a knit strappy top

Red boot-cuts

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She donned a very formal outfit and looked stunning wearing a black corset and formal trousers from the collection of Kanika Goyal

Formal trousers

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She rocked a very stunning and stylish look with white cargo pants and a blue corset from the collection of Polite Society and Dhruv Kapoor

Cargo pants

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Enjoying the beautiful landscape outside, she opted for a casual look with a white crop top and a pair of army print leggings

Army print leggings

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looked mesmerizingly beautiful wearing a green wrap top and a pair of brown leather pants from the collection of Tiger Mist

Leather pants

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The actress was looking incredibly hot and sensuous, as she wore an amazing pair of black mesh pants which she paired with a sweatshirt

Mesh pants

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She opted for a very casual yet bright look as she walked around the deck in white and blue tie-dye pants and a ruched strapless crop top

Tie-dye

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Strolling around the beautiful grass, she looked absolutely gorgeous in a pair of blue denim shorts and a dark blue tank top

Denim shorts

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The actress looked absolutely stunning in a beige ensemble wearing a bronze bralette with a beige blazer and half pants

Half pants

