Raina Reyaz

Fashion

NOVEMBER 08 , 2023

Must have footwear in your closet 

Images: Pexels 

Versatile and timeless, white sneakers go with almost any outfit, from casual to semi-formal, and add a touch of freshness to your style

Classic white sneakers

Images: Pexels 

Ankle boots are a wardrobe staple for the colder months. They can be paired with jeans, dresses, or skirts, offering both comfort and style

Ankle boots

Images: Pexels 

Elegant and comfortable, ballet flats are perfect for days when you need a break from heels but still want to look chic. They suit a variety of outfits, from dresses to skinny jeans

Ballet flats

Images: Pexels 

A classic pair of high heels is a must for formal events or when you want to add height and a touch of glamour to your look

High heels

Images: Pexels 

Loafers are a blend of comfort and sophistication. They're great for the office or a polished casual look and come in various styles, including penny and tassel loafers

Loafers

Images: Pexels 

From strappy sandals to comfy slides, a collection of sandals is ideal for summer. Choose a range of designs for different occasions, from beach days to evenings out

Sandals

Images: Pexels 

Invest in a pair of quality running or athletic shoes for your workouts and active days. They ensure comfort and support for your feet

Running or athletic shoes

Images: Pexels 

Perfect for summer, espadrilles offer a laid-back, beachy vibe. They pair well with sundresses, shorts, and even jeans

Espadrilles

Images: Pexels 

Mules are effortlessly chic and can be worn casually or for dressier occasions. Opt for a closed-toe style for a more polished look or open-toe mules for a breezy feel

Mules

Images: Pexels 

Don't let wet weather cramp your style. A pair of stylish rain boots keeps your feet dry and trendy during rainy seasons

Rain boots

