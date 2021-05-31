Must Have Red Outfits In Your Wardrobe May 31, 2021
Channel your inner boss lady by opting for a bold red pantsuit. We love Anushka Sharma’s belted blazer and flared pants that she has styled with minimal accessories Image credits: Viral Bhayani
For a less formal look, co-ord sets in red are a cool alternative. The relaxed yet elegant vibe of a striking red two-piece can instantly set you apart from the crowd!
For all the girls who like to play safe with this outrageous hue, a red shirt could be your best bet. You can never go wrong with it, if you know how to style it right! Image credits: Getty
Go desi in red or go home! A gorgeous red lehenga with a modest blouse and voluminous skirt is all you need to look your traditional best!
We think a classic piece of red Banarasi saree is a must-have in every Indian woman’s wardrobe. Perfect for that OTT desi look!
If you want to look like a desi pataka in red, go for a solid-hued kurta and palazzo set in red. Accessorise with some statement earrings to round it off well
A red mini dress is all kinds of goals for a date night with bae. And if you want to pull off an elegant yet sexy look, take cues from Sara Ali Khan on how to style it like a pro!
If drama is your middle name, a lavish red gown should be your first pick! Opt for a body-fit strapless gown to accentuate your frame
Lastly, a red bikini should make it to your list without fail! Be it in bold prints or solid patterns, a red bikini is always in!
