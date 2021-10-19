oct 19, 2021
Must have sarees inspired by Kriti Sanon
A dual-toned paisley block printed saree should be a staple in every woman’s wardrobe and Kriti Sanon agrees with us!
For some pop of colour, a bright sunshine yellow saree with a statement belt has Kriti’s stamp of approval
If you are open to experimenting with classics, a fusion saree teamed with a kurti-style blouse is the right way to grab all eyeballs!
To keep things party-ready, Kriti Sanon believes that a gold-hued embellished saree is what you must have in your wardrobe
The diva also believes that a woman’s ethnic wardrobe is incomplete without a patent banarasi saree
According to the ‘Mimi’ actress, a floral-print saree is another must-have drape in your wardrobe
Nothing screams ‘gorgeous’ more than a sequin saree and that’s why you should have at least one stunning piece in your closet
Ruffle sarees are all the rage right now and also has the vote of approval from Sanon herself!
Since it’s the new age of fashion, a pre-draped gown saree with some embellishments on it is a great way to sport something different
And a printed conceptual saree worn with pants is a statement-maker in itself
