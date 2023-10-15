pinkvilla
OCTOBER 15TH, 2023
Must-have sweaters
image source- Pexel
This sweater keeps you warm and perfectly fits with your jeans, or skirts
Classic Turtleneck Sweater
image source- Pexel
Add texture and coziness to your winter outfit with bold colors and oversized styles
Chunky knit Sweater
image source- Pexel
Mock neck Sweater
A perfect alternative to a turtleneck that looks great with both informal and formal outfits
image source- Freepik
Give a modern twist to your outfit by pairing the crop sweater with waisted jeans
Crop sweater
image source- Pexel
V-neck sweaters go with all body types and can be dressed up or down
V-neck Sweater
image source- Pexel
This sweater can either be a long cardigan for a casual look or fitted one for polished look
Cardigans Sweater
image source- Pexel
Give extra coverage and a layered look by pairing up with skinny jeans or leggings
Tunic Sweater
image source- Pexel
This sweater is the perfect choice to add some variety to your winter collection
Half Zip Sweater
image source- Pexel
This sweater comes in various styles, adding visual interest to your outfit
Ribbed Sweater
image source- Pexel
Try out patterns like polka dots, stripes, or animal print to add a unique look to your outfit
Patterned Sweater
