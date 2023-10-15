Heading 3

Must-have sweaters

image source- Pexel

This sweater keeps you warm and perfectly fits with your jeans, or skirts

Classic Turtleneck Sweater

image source- Pexel

Add texture and coziness to your winter outfit with bold colors and oversized styles

Chunky knit Sweater

image source- Pexel

Mock neck Sweater

A perfect alternative to a turtleneck that looks great with both informal and formal outfits

image source- Freepik

Give a modern twist to your outfit by pairing the crop sweater with waisted jeans

Crop sweater

image source- Pexel

V-neck sweaters go with all body types and can be dressed up or down

V-neck Sweater

image source- Pexel

This sweater can either be a long cardigan for a casual look or fitted one for polished look

Cardigans Sweater

image source- Pexel

Give extra coverage and a layered look by pairing up with skinny jeans or leggings

Tunic Sweater

image source- Pexel

This sweater is the perfect choice to add some variety to your winter collection 

Half Zip Sweater

image source- Pexel

This sweater comes in various styles, adding visual interest to your outfit 

Ribbed Sweater

image source- Pexel

Try out patterns like polka dots, stripes, or animal print to add a unique look to your outfit

Patterned Sweater

