OCTOBER 30th, 2023

Must have winter wardrobe essentials

Image: Pexels

A good quality, insulated winter coat to keep you warm in cold temperatures

Warm Winter Coat

Image: Pexels

Cozy knits to layer over your outfits for added warmth

Sweaters and Cardigans

Image: Pexels

Sturdy and insulated boots to keep your feet dry and warm

Boots

Image: Pexels

Accessories that help protect against cold winds and add style

Scarves and Hats

Image: Pexels

Long-sleeve tees for added warmth under sweaters and jackets

Layering Tees

Image: Pexels

Keep your hands toasty in the chilly weather

Gloves or Mittens

Image: Pexels

Ideal for layering under pants or dresses

Fleece-lined Leggings or Tights

Image: Pexels

Sweatshirts are a winter favorite that'll earn their keep in your closet

Sweatshirts 

Image: Pexels

Opt for thicker fabrics like wool or corduroy

Jeans and Trousers

Image: Pexels

Warm, woolen socks to keep your feet snug

Socks

