OCTOBER 30th, 2023
Must have winter wardrobe essentials
Image: Pexels
A good quality, insulated winter coat to keep you warm in cold temperatures
Warm Winter Coat
Image: Pexels
Cozy knits to layer over your outfits for added warmth
Sweaters and Cardigans
Image: Pexels
Sturdy and insulated boots to keep your feet dry and warm
Boots
Image: Pexels
Accessories that help protect against cold winds and add style
Scarves and Hats
Image: Pexels
Long-sleeve tees for added warmth under sweaters and jackets
Layering Tees
Image: Pexels
Keep your hands toasty in the chilly weather
Gloves or Mittens
Image: Pexels
Ideal for layering under pants or dresses
Fleece-lined Leggings or Tights
Image: Pexels
Sweatshirts are a winter favorite that'll earn their keep in your closet
Sweatshirts
Image: Pexels
Opt for thicker fabrics like wool or corduroy
Jeans and Trousers
Image: Pexels
Warm, woolen socks to keep your feet snug
Socks
