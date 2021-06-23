Nakuul Mehta’s most stylish looks


June
23
2021

Nakuul looks amazing in a white and green striped shirt

He looks cute in a white t-shirt and grey pants

He dons a printed shirt and looks dapper in it

He opts for a casual look of a cream hoodie and white pants

The ‘Ishqbaaz’ actor looks handsome in a red shirt and brown pants

He poses in a white and blue printed shirt and brown pants

He is all smiles in a white graphic t-shirt and mustard pants

The actor looks handsome in a yellow sweatshirt and brown pants

He looks cute in a black t-shirt and mustard yellow trousers

Nakuul sizzles in a blue shirt and corduroy pants

For more updates on Nakuul, TV, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here