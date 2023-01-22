Nakuul Mehta’s casual looks
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 22, 2023
Image Source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Nakuul Mehta's graphic t-shirt with joggers looks cool and comfy
Happy face
Image Source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Ace your winter look in style like Nakuul Mehta with a furry design overcoat
Fur overcoat
Image Source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor chills on a couch in a printed shirt and cool shorts
Chilling at home
Image Source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Nakuul Mehta looks simply amazing in an ikat print shirt and blue trousers
Cruising in style
Image Source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
The sweatshirt is your perfect travel partner during winters
Flying high
Image Source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Nakuul Mehta's cartoon print shirt adds the quirk element and is perfect for a coffee date
Up for coffee
Image Source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Who doesn't love the golden hour? Put on your warm clothes and soak in the sun
Golden hour
Image Source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Denim styling
Nakuul Mehta looks dapper in a mandarin collar denim shirt with rolled sleeves
Image Source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Bookmark this look by Nakuul Mehta for your next Goa vacation
Travelling fashionably
