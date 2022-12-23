Heading 3

Nakuul Mehta’s
 Dapper winter wardrobe

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor looks stylish in a black puffer jacket with a beanie

Fashionable in black

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

The actor is enjoying day out with his little one for which he sported beige jacket with casual blue denims

Comfy yet cool 

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Nakuul Mehta is very fond of half sweaters and he pulls them off very well for any occasion

Evergreen half sweaters 

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Ishqbaaz actor is having a great time with family as they enjoy warm sunlight in park in jacket, tee and cargo pants

The staple outfit

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Nakuul Mehta is known for his funky fashion and styling like the multicolored sweatshirt

Multicolor hoodie

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Layering in brown shades 

Make a statement with sweater and jacket layering in subtle shades like Nakuul Mehta

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Put on a stylish black track suit for a walk in the mild cold winters

Walks in winter 

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Create an impression in your office with a grey pullover

Comy pullovers 

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

From party to a casual date, your checked bomber jacket will be your perfect style partner

Checkered look 

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Rock the pastel shades like Nakuul Mehta in lavender sweatshirt and joggers, paired with white jacket

Co-ords set

