Nakuul Mehta’s
Dapper winter wardrobe
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
DEC 23, 2022
FASHION
Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor looks stylish in a black puffer jacket with a beanie
Fashionable in black
Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
The actor is enjoying day out with his little one for which he sported beige jacket with casual blue denims
Comfy yet cool
Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Nakuul Mehta is very fond of half sweaters and he pulls them off very well for any occasion
Evergreen half sweaters
Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Ishqbaaz actor is having a great time with family as they enjoy warm sunlight in park in jacket, tee and cargo pants
The staple outfit
Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Nakuul Mehta is known for his funky fashion and styling like the multicolored sweatshirt
Multicolor hoodie
Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Layering in brown shades
Make a statement with sweater and jacket layering in subtle shades like Nakuul Mehta
Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Put on a stylish black track suit for a walk in the mild cold winters
Walks in winter
Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Create an impression in your office with a grey pullover
Comy pullovers
Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
From party to a casual date, your checked bomber jacket will be your perfect style partner
Checkered look
Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Rock the pastel shades like Nakuul Mehta in lavender sweatshirt and joggers, paired with white jacket
Co-ords set
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.