best fashion moments

Nataša Stanković’s

May 16, 2021

Nataša looks stunning in a blue crop top and high waisted white jeans

She pairs a long-sleeved top with white jeans

She sets the town on fire in this red slip dress

The beauty looks effortlessly stylish in a black crop top and denim shorts. She has completed this look with a long white shrug

She opts for a casual look of a long-sleeved black crop top and mom jeans

She slays in a black mini dress that she has paired with a matching shrug and statement knee-high boots

The diva stuns in a polka-dotted pink mini dress

She poses in a red mini dress

She looks so glamorous in a grey tulle gown

She keeps things simple in a cropped black sweatshirt and black shorts

For more updates on Nataša, Bollywood, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here