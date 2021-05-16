best fashion moments
Nataša Stanković’s May 16, 2021
Nataša looks stunning in a blue crop top and high waisted white jeans
She pairs a long-sleeved top with white jeans
She sets the town on fire in this red slip dress
The beauty looks effortlessly stylish in a black crop top and denim shorts. She has completed this look with a long white shrug
She opts for a casual look of a long-sleeved black crop top and mom jeans
She slays in a black mini dress that she has paired with a matching shrug and statement knee-high boots
The diva stuns in a polka-dotted pink mini dress
She poses in a red mini dress
She looks so glamorous in a grey tulle gown
She keeps things simple in a cropped black sweatshirt and black shorts
