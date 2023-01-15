Natalie Portman’s Fashion Choices
Deep V-Neck
Natalie Portman looks bold and beautiful in this deep V-neck long sleeve black dress
Image: Getty Images
Beauty In Red
Natalie Portman looks stunning in this mini red dress with a matching floral crown at the Thor: Love and Thunder Premiere
Image: Getty Images
Natalie Portman’s hot and chic look in this purple gown is superior
Oscar Look
Image: Getty Images
Natalie Portman gave out a royal vibe in this Grecian inspired silk-chiffon pleated gown with a golden coloured hair band
Silk-Chiffon Gown
Image: Getty Images
Natalie Portman deserves a special mention as she made a feminist statement by wearing a fantastic cape embroidered with the names of female directors
Embroidered Cape
Image: Getty Images
Natalie Portman looks dreamy in this ballerina-like couture dress which consists of 45 meters of pleated tulle
Couture Dress
Image: Getty Images
Natalie Portman strutted in style sporting this beautiful bedazzled red gown at the Venice Film Festival
Festival Look
Image: Getty Images
Natalie Portman looks like an absolute sweetheart sporting this stunning silk couture gown with a big red rose
Light Pink Gown
Image: Getty Images
Natalie Portman looks glamorous as she dazzles in this long golden glittery gown
Golden Gown
