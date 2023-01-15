Heading 3

Natalie Portman’s Fashion Choices

Arpita
Sarkar

JAN 15, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Deep V-Neck

Natalie Portman looks bold and beautiful in this deep V-neck long sleeve black dress

Image: Getty Images

Beauty In Red

Natalie Portman looks stunning in this mini red dress with a matching floral crown at the Thor: Love and Thunder Premiere

Image: Getty Images

Natalie Portman’s hot and chic look in this purple gown is superior

Oscar Look

Image: Getty Images

Natalie Portman gave out a royal vibe in this Grecian inspired silk-chiffon pleated gown with a golden coloured hair band

Silk-Chiffon Gown

Image: Getty Images

Natalie Portman deserves a special mention as she made a feminist statement by wearing a fantastic cape embroidered with the names of female directors

Embroidered Cape

Image: Getty Images

Natalie Portman looks dreamy in this ballerina-like couture dress which consists of 45 meters of pleated tulle

Couture Dress

Image: Getty Images

Natalie Portman strutted in style sporting this beautiful bedazzled red gown at the Venice Film Festival

Festival Look

Image: Getty Images

Natalie Portman looks like an absolute sweetheart sporting this stunning silk couture gown with a big red rose

Light Pink Gown

Image: Getty Images

Natalie Portman looks glamorous as she dazzles in this long golden glittery gown

Golden Gown

