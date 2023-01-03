Natural beauty
Jasmin Bhasin
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Jan 03, 2023
FASHION
Video source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin simply tied up her hair and applied no make as she enjoyed beautiful view of snow
Jumping around
Video source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 fame looks adorable as her face glowed in natural beauty
Swinging in Goa
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The actress is seen enjoying the warm sunlight as she sat on the deck of the cruise in no makeup
Enjoying the view
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin’s face is glowing as she happily posed with her baby kitten
Adoring her little kitten
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The actress is seen posing with a big smile as she took a selfie in the forest
Cute selfie
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Honeymoon actress looks charming in her no makeup look and chikankari kurta
Sunkissed girl
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The actress looks fashionable as she posed with natural look and lovely smile on the streets of Paris
Paris styling
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin looks stunning as she posted her raw picture with open hair at the beach
Relax and unwind in Maldives
Video source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 fame looks very cute and charming in her natural look as she danced on a trending song on social media
Dancing to trends
Video source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The actress looks comfy and cute in her no makeup look as she danced on a popular track
Cute in sweatshirt and shorts
