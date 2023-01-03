Heading 3

Natural beauty
Jasmin Bhasin

Arushi Srivastava

Jan 03, 2023

FASHION

Video source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin simply tied up her hair and applied no make as she enjoyed beautiful view of snow

Jumping around 

Video source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 fame looks adorable as her face glowed in natural beauty

Swinging in Goa 

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The actress is seen enjoying the warm sunlight as she sat on the deck of the cruise in no makeup

Enjoying the view 

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram 

Jasmin Bhasin’s face is glowing as she happily posed with her baby kitten

 Adoring her little kitten 

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The actress is seen posing with a big smile as she took a selfie in the forest

Cute selfie 

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Honeymoon actress looks charming in her no makeup look and chikankari kurta

Sunkissed girl 

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The actress looks fashionable as she posed with natural look and lovely smile on the streets of Paris

Paris styling 

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram 

Jasmin Bhasin looks stunning as she posted her raw picture with open hair at the beach

Relax and unwind in Maldives 

Video source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 fame looks very cute and charming in her natural look as she danced on a trending song on social media

Dancing to trends 

Video source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The actress looks comfy and cute in her no makeup look as she danced on a popular track

Cute in sweatshirt and shorts 

