FEBRUARY 07, 2024
Natural remedies to remove tan
Image: Pexels
Apply fresh lemon juice on the tanned areas, as it contains natural bleaching properties. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and then wash it off with water
Lemon Juice
Image: Pexels
Aloe vera has soothing properties that can help reduce tan. Apply fresh aloe vera gel on the affected areas and leave it on for 20-30 minutes before rinsing
Aloe Vera Gel
Image: Pexels
Place thin slices of cucumber on the tanned skin. Cucumber has a cooling effect and helps lighten the skin tone
Cucumber Slices
Image: Pexels
Mix turmeric powder with plain yogurt to create a paste. Apply this mask on the face, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, and then wash it off. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and skin-brightening properties
Turmeric and Yogurt Mask
Image: Pexels
Extract juice from a potato and apply it on the tanned areas. Potato juice contains natural bleaching agents that can help lighten skin
Potato Juice
Image: Pexels
Tomato Pulp
Apply fresh tomato pulp on the face. Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants and have natural skin lightening properties
Image: Pexels
Mash ripe papaya and apply it as a mask. Papaya contains enzymes that can help exfoliate and lighten the skin
Papaya Mask
Image: Pexels
Mix yogurt with gram flour to create a scrub. Gently massage this mixture on the face in circular motions and then rinse. Gram flour helps in exfoliation, and yogurt has skin brightening properties
Yogurt and Gram Flour (Besan) Scrub
Image: Pexels
Mix honey with milk and apply it as a face pack. Leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing. Honey moisturizes while milk helps in lightening the skin
Honey and Milk Pack
Image: Pexels
Mix oatmeal with buttermilk to create a scrub. Gently massage it on the tanned areas and then rinse. Oatmeal helps in exfoliation and buttermilk has skin soothing properties
Oatmeal Scrub
Image: Pexels
Always perform a patch test before applying any remedy to ensure that you do not have an adverse reaction
