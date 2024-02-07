Heading 3

Natural remedies to remove tan 

Image: Pexels

Apply fresh lemon juice on the tanned areas, as it contains natural bleaching properties. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and then wash it off with water

Lemon Juice

Image: Pexels

Aloe vera has soothing properties that can help reduce tan. Apply fresh aloe vera gel on the affected areas and leave it on for 20-30 minutes before rinsing

Aloe Vera Gel

Image: Pexels

Place thin slices of cucumber on the tanned skin. Cucumber has a cooling effect and helps lighten the skin tone

Cucumber Slices

Image: Pexels

Mix turmeric powder with plain yogurt to create a paste. Apply this mask on the face, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, and then wash it off. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and skin-brightening properties

Turmeric and Yogurt Mask

Image: Pexels

Extract juice from a potato and apply it on the tanned areas. Potato juice contains natural bleaching agents that can help lighten skin

Potato Juice

Image: Pexels

Tomato Pulp

Apply fresh tomato pulp on the face. Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants and have natural skin lightening properties

Image: Pexels

Mash ripe papaya and apply it as a mask. Papaya contains enzymes that can help exfoliate and lighten the skin

Papaya Mask

Image: Pexels

Mix yogurt with gram flour to create a scrub. Gently massage this mixture on the face in circular motions and then rinse. Gram flour helps in exfoliation, and yogurt has skin brightening properties

Yogurt and Gram Flour (Besan) Scrub

Image: Pexels

Mix honey with milk and apply it as a face pack. Leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing. Honey moisturizes while milk helps in lightening the skin

Honey and Milk Pack

Image: Pexels

Mix oatmeal with buttermilk to create a scrub. Gently massage it on the tanned areas and then rinse. Oatmeal helps in exfoliation and buttermilk has skin soothing properties

Oatmeal Scrub

Image: Pexels

Always perform a patch test before applying any remedy to ensure that you do not have an adverse reaction

