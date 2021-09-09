sept 09, 2021
Natural ways to soothe dry skin
A great natural oil for dry skin is olive oil. To moisturise with olive oil, rub the oil into your skin and drape a warm, damp cloth over your face until it cools
A homemade mask of avocado with 1 teaspoon of olive oil or 1 tablespoon of honey offers moisturising benefits for very dry skin
To make a naturally moisturising exfoliating scrub, combine ½ cup of sugar with 2 tbsp of olive oil and gently rub the scrub into your skin, and then rinse it off
To naturally rehydrate dry skin, try adding a cup of oatmeal to a warm bath
Oatmeal mixed with 1 tbsp of honey and little water can be used as an exfoliation mask to soothe and hydrate dry skin
To use coconut oil as a natural moisturising cream for dry skin, apply its solid version before going to bed
Apart from olive oil or coconut oil, you can try out other natural oils that are free from irritants, including jojoba, argan and avocado oils
Milk is known to have natural anti-inflammatory properties and which is why you can apply it on dry areas for instant nourishment
Aloe vera gel can be applied on dry skin, especially during winters. Besides alleviating redness and irritation caused due to dryness, it can even decrease signs of ageing
Petroleum jelly is also considered as an excellent moisturising agent. It helps treat dry skin, especially when caused by ageing
Click Here
For more updates on beauty, follow Pinkvilla