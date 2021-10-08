oct 8, 2021
Navratri Day 2: Festive green outfits
For that perfect blend of contemporary and traditional, Kiara Advani has shown us how to style a delicate green organza saree with a lime green floral sleeveless blouse
Don’t want to experiment this festive season? Take inspiration from Kangana Ranaut on how to look gorgeous in a classic heavily embroidered green saree
A refreshing pick, Disha Patani’s apple green floor-length anarkali is a unique option to compensate for the pastel or vibrant tones in your festive wardrobe
If the current weather is too much for you to handle, a breezy green printed kurta set with delicate hand embroidery on it is the best way to dress up this festive season
In a bold pistachio green Torani lehenga, Madhuri Dixit is giving us all the fashionably right reasons to go all out this navratri!
Janhvi Kapoor’s green bandhani saree styled with a statement choker is definitely one of the looks that we’re crushing hard on!
If you are open to experimenting, here’s a bright neon green sharara set from Sara Ali Khan’s lookbook to inspire you even more!
Shraddha Kapoor showed us a trendy and desi way to rock the shade. A printed green blouse and lehenga set with a matching dupatta will never go out of fashion
Anushka Sharma kept things elegant by donning a light green organza saree. With a pair of statement earrings, she ensured that her festive look was on point
Kareena Kapoor Khan has given us ample inspiration to wear the natural shade. When paired with a purple silk skirt, the brocade green kurta can be the best outfit for the eve
