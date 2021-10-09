Navratri Day 3: Oct 09, 2021
Festive grey Outfits
Lehengas are definitely one of the OTT attires that you can pull off during Navratri celebrations. A floral grey lehenga like Manushi Chillar’s is ideal for the day!
Put your most glamorous foot forward this festive season and pick out a grey lehenga ladened with embellishments and embroidery work like Sara Ali Khan
If you want to make a statement during the evening or at night, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ embellished grey saree will serve you with ample inspiration
Glitter and shine in a sequin grey saree just like Tara Sutaria and make all the heads turn!
Throw in a statement neckpiece to round off your offbeat grey suit and Kareena Kapoor Khan will tell you that you’re festive-ready for a low-key celebration at home!
Embellished anarkali with a skirt and a dupatta with contrast borders is Katrina Kaif’s way of guiding you to wear grey like a diva!
Sharara sets in grey can actually make you stand out of the crowd if you have already bookmarked Shraddha Kapoor’s festive look here!
For an eccentric look, try out Sonakshi Sinha’s method of wearing a shimmer grey saree over some metallic-hued pants
Not a fan of traditional outfits but still want to wear the colour of the day? Take cues from Kriti Sanon on how to keep things modern in a metallic grey dress
In a checkered grey formal ensemble, Kangana Ranaut gives sufficient inspiration on how to wear the colour at the office
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla