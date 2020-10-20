Day 4:
Navratri
Celeb inspired red looks october 20, 2020
For the Navratri celebrations last year, Alia Bhatt picked a printed red saree by Picchika and paired it with a sleeveless blouse
Katrina Kaif went all out in this bespoke red lehenga by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She rounded off her look with just a pair of jhumkas
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja served us with major Navratri styling goals in this red kurta and palazzo set. She completed her look with golden chandbalis and red juttis
Taking the unconventional route, Karisma Kapoor styled this Anamika Khanna dress with a matching waistcoat and a floor-sweeping jacket
Adding a contemporary twist to the staple nine-yard, Sara Ali Khan paired her dark red saree with shimmery gold pants and showed the world how it’s done!
Keeping things bold and sensuous, Kiara Advani opted for this custom-made red lehenga by Amit Aggarwal and wowed us with her poise
Serving us some serious saree inspirations, Kriti Sanon picked up a gorgeous red saree by Anita Dongre and paired it with an embellished sleeveless blouse
Shilpa Shetty also rocked a red saree and gave it an interesting twist by pairing it with a halter-neck blouse. Silver jhumkas completed her look
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show in this dark red kurta set by Raghavendra Rathore and we are fans already!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked regal in this red Benarasi saree. Sleek bun hairdo adorned with a gajra elevated her classy look
For further updates and insights on Fashion and Bollywood, follow Pinkvilla Click Here