Day 5:
Navratri
Celeb inspired Blue looks october 21, 2020
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a heavily embellished royal blue lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Diamond jewellery completed her regal look
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a blue and gold strapless gown that almost gave off lehenga vibes. She accessorised her look with a statement necklace
Keeping things chic yet classy, Bhumi Pednekar sported a royal blue lehenga and left us in awe! A pair of danglers glammed up her overall look
Deepika Padukone sported a bold blue sequined saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Kohl-rimmed eyes and glittery bangles rounded off her look
Sonakshi Sinha went all out in this royal blue lehenga by Falguni & Shane Peacock and kept things edgy by pairing it with a sheer net dupatta
Tamannaah Bhatia dialled up the drama in this new-age saree by Amit Aggarwal. We think the outfit looked every bit party-perfect!
Kriti Sanon served us some major ethnic wear goals in this blue lehenga choli set by Anita Dongre. A pair of chandbalis and a maang tika completed her look
Keeping things unusual, Kiara Advani opted for an electric blue embellished jumpsuit and showed us how it’s done!
Giving an interesting twist to traditional wear, Alia Bhatt draped an eclectic blue saree over sharara pants and wowed us with her impeccable fashion sense
Keeping things trendy, Ananya Panday paired her blue flared pants with a halter-neck crop top and completed her look with chunky silver earrings
