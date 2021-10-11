oct 11, 2021
Navratri Day 5: White outfit inspiration
For a fresh yet classic festive look, a pristine white ethnic kurta-pajama set paired with a pink striped dupatta is what you can swear by
Or you can pick out something less peppy like this detailed green and red dupatta to go with your simple white kurta set
A white anarkali never goes out of style and this phulkari number is enough to elevate your festive look for the day
You can either accentuate your traditional anarkali with some statement chandbalis or wear it as it is
No festive look is complete without a saree and that’s why we think you should sport this sheer drape on the fifth day of Navratri
And if you want to channel your inner goddess, a white banarasi georgette saree with a golden-red border and golden prints is an ideal pick
To keep things interesting, opt for a white lehenga with a contemporary-style blouse and ruffle skirt and style it with statement gold earrings
Or take the bold route in a white lehenga adorned with floral work and embroidery details and make heads turn!
If you are more about the modern vibes, an all-white co-ord set with minimal jewellery can enhance your festive look
And if you want to keep things breezy and playful, a flared skirt with matching crop top is the best way to seize the day!
