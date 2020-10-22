times
celebs slayed in
10
festive yellow October 22, 2020
Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in this yellow saree by Raw Mango styled with a chic bun and gleaming necklace
Varun Dhawan stole away all the limelight in this spectacular yellow kurta styled with a trendy overcoat
Sara Ali Khan looked divine as she struck a pose in this yellow traditional saree and her long straight hair
Tara Sutaria gave us major beauty and fashion goals in this yellow outfit and straight hair look
We are learning how to walk like a diva from Bhumi Pednekar as she stepped out in this yellow ethnic wear along with a bold lip shade
Shahid Kapoor taught us how to carry a contemporary Indian look in this yellow straight fit kurta styled with black sneakers
Want to look modern chic yet traditional? Fashionista Sonam Kapoor showed us exactly how to do that as she twirled in this yellow and white outfit by Erdem
Kriti Sanon swept us off of our feet in this printed ethnic outfit by Anita Dongre accompanied by her bright pink lip hue
We are blinded by Alia Bhatt’s radiance in this shining yellow outfit by Manish Malhotra
This Navratri, try draping your saree a different way as Vaani Kapoor did in this gorgeous saree by Anushree Reddy
