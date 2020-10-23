Day 7:
Navratri
Celebs who wore green october 23, 2020
Deepika Padukone looked her traditional best in an emerald green sharara set by Sabyasachi. A pair of golden jhumkas rounded off her look
Deepika Padukone pulled off another traditional look in this jade green silk saree which she paired with a parrot green blouse. A statement choker completed her look
Keeping things trendy, Ananya Panday opted for a peppy green ethnic ensemble by Ritika Mirchandani and showed us how it’s done!
Alia Bhatt sported this green bandhani Sabyasachi ensemble and wowed us with her impeccable fashion sense
Taking the vibrant route, Alia donned a bespoke lime green lehenga and completed her look with a statement choker and a matching maang tikka
Kriti Sanon wore a green kurta and sharara set by Sukriti & Aakriti. She completed her look with a pair of chunky silver jhumkas
For a wedding, Kriti picked this Zara Umrigar lehenga and modernised her traditional look with a scene-stealing blouse
Keeping things unusual, Jacqueline Fernandez opted for an Anamika Khanna saree-inspired outfit with feathery details. Neutral makeup complimented her look
Shraddha Kapoor also hopped on the traditional wagon and showed us how to do ethnic styling right. Here’s the proof!
Anushka Sharma kept things easy in this light green organza saree. A pair of statement earrings accentuated her simple look
