Day 8:

Navratri

Celebs in Peacock Green

october 24, 2020

We are in awe of Shraddha Kapoor’s beauty as she twirled in this vivid Peacock Green lehenga by Anita Dongre

Kartik Aaryan looked celebration-ready in this velvet Green outfit along with his dapper moustache

Kiara Advani made heads turn in this splendid lehenga by Shamal & Bhumika and her sleek straight hair

All eyes stuck on Kriti Sanon as she posed in this Red and Green traditional outfit along with classic accessories

Bhumi Pednekar looked exquisite in this shimmering saree by Manish Malhotra and her matte makeup look

We aspire to look as chic as Kriti Kharbanda in this polished satin outfit styled with perfect wavy hair

This Green outfit flaunted by Shilpa Shetty is an excellent choice for a daylight festive event

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a festive statement in this Green and Black outfit accompanied by her magnificent kohl smudged eyes

Kangana Ranaut threw a major serene and poised style inspiration in this Peacock Green saree and her impeccable curly hair

Taapsee Pannu looked like an Indian goddess in this traditional printed saree and her festive makeup

