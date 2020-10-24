Day 8:
Navratri
Celebs in Peacock Green october 24, 2020
We are in awe of Shraddha Kapoor’s beauty as she twirled in this vivid Peacock Green lehenga by Anita Dongre
Kartik Aaryan looked celebration-ready in this velvet Green outfit along with his dapper moustache
Kiara Advani made heads turn in this splendid lehenga by Shamal & Bhumika and her sleek straight hair
All eyes stuck on Kriti Sanon as she posed in this Red and Green traditional outfit along with classic accessories
Bhumi Pednekar looked exquisite in this shimmering saree by Manish Malhotra and her matte makeup look
We aspire to look as chic as Kriti Kharbanda in this polished satin outfit styled with perfect wavy hair
This Green outfit flaunted by Shilpa Shetty is an excellent choice for a daylight festive event
Kareena Kapoor Khan made a festive statement in this Green and Black outfit accompanied by her magnificent kohl smudged eyes
Kangana Ranaut threw a major serene and poised style inspiration in this Peacock Green saree and her impeccable curly hair
Taapsee Pannu looked like an Indian goddess in this traditional printed saree and her festive makeup
