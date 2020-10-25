Day 9:
Navratri
Celebs in Purple outfits october 25, 2020
Sonakshi Sinha looks divine in this vivid purple saree embellished with sequins
We can’t get enough of this shimmery saree flaunted by Janhvi Kapoor along with her lustrous blow-dried hair look
Nushrratt Bharuccha was all-smiles in this ravishing purple outfit by Vasavi Shah with a pair of statement earrings
Why not opt for something more than a lehenga? Kiara Advani showed us how to daze everyone in this contemporary and vibrant outfit by Papa Don’t Preach
Shraddha Kapoor stood out and stunned us in this purple Banarasi saree accompanied by a beautiful gajra in her hair bun
Debina Choudhary gave us major style inspiration in this radiant purple gown and her kohl smudged eyes
Shibani Dandekar made a statement in this casual yet dynamic purple look
Sonam Bajwa looked ethereal in this purple ethnic look along with her big fascinating jhumkas
Learn how to look chic yet traditional from Ishaan Khatter as he posed in this purple outfit by Sarah & Sandeep
We are in awe of this grand look carried by Sonam K Ahuja as she wore a purple lehenga by Jayanti Reddy along with splendid statement jewellery
