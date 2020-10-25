Day 9:

Navratri

Celebs in Purple outfits

october 25, 2020

Sonakshi Sinha looks divine in this vivid purple saree embellished with sequins

We can’t get enough of this shimmery saree flaunted by Janhvi Kapoor along with her lustrous blow-dried hair look

Nushrratt Bharuccha was all-smiles in this ravishing purple outfit by Vasavi Shah with a pair of statement earrings

Why not opt for something more than a lehenga? Kiara Advani showed us how to daze everyone in this contemporary and vibrant outfit by Papa Don’t Preach

Shraddha Kapoor stood out and stunned us in this purple Banarasi saree accompanied by a beautiful gajra in her hair bun

Debina Choudhary gave us major style inspiration in this radiant purple gown and her kohl smudged eyes

Shibani Dandekar made a statement in this casual yet dynamic purple look

Sonam Bajwa looked ethereal in this purple ethnic look along with her big fascinating jhumkas

Learn how to look chic yet traditional from Ishaan Khatter as he posed in this purple outfit by Sarah & Sandeep

We are in awe of this grand look carried by Sonam K Ahuja as she wore a purple lehenga by Jayanti Reddy along with splendid statement jewellery

