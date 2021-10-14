oct 14, 2021
Navratri Day 9: Purple festive outfits
Breezy, fuss-free and elegant, a purple-hued chikankari kurta set is one of the best ways to keep things fresh and contemporary on this day of Navratri
Switch things up without compromising on comfort by opting for a deep-purple short anarkali kurta set and style it with statement earrings for a holistic desi look
If you want to look royal on this day, a purple floor-length anarkali suit with detailed embroidery work is the festive-ready way to do it
Nothing makes a striking statement more than a purple sharara set. Opt for a georgette one to stand apart from the crowd
To create a fusion look, go for a bright purple shirt dress with some colour blocking element and layer it up with quirky neckpieces
Or a trendy purple tie and dye saree draped in an unusual manner and styled with a sleeved blouse is another way to nail the fusion look!
Excited to elevate your desi game? A purple banarasi silk saree is just the right pick for the day!
Channel your inner desi diva by going all out in a gorgeous purple lehenga this festive season
Want to dazzle like a celebrity? Opt for a dual-toned sequin saree and team it with a contemporary-style blouse
Don’t want to disappear in the ‘purple haze’? A purple embellished dupatta paired with a bright shade of kurta is a fashionably right way to do it!
For more updates on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and beauty, follow Pinkvilla