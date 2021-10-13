oct 13, 2021
Navratri: Pink hued outfits for Day 8
A silk saree in a hot pink hue is the classic way to bring in the festive vibes. With a statement gold choker, you can finish off your look like a diva!
If you want to opt for something less traditional, a cotton pink saree with delicate embroidery is an ideal way to look festive-ready
For those of you who want to go all out in a six-yard drape, an embellished sequin saree in a light pink hue and a matching blouse is what you can swear by!
If you wish to blend comfort and style together, pick out a long kurta in a darker shade of pink and balance it out with a white salwar and matching dupatta
Breezy and feminine, an anarkali can elevate your festive look without much ado. And something in the pastel pink shade will surely keep things breezy
To create a fusion look on the festive day, sport a pair of pink sharara pants with a cropped blouse and a matching shrug
Looking for something trendy? Pick out a pair of loose pink bottoms and a printed bodysuit in the similar shade and you are good to go!
If you are headed out during the evening, a hot pink lehenga set without a dupatta and some simple accessories will surely make heads turn!
Floral lehengas can never go out of fashion and that’s why we think you should bookmark at least one organza lehenga with floral embellishments on it
