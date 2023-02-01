Navya Nanda's simple
yet chic looks
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
FASHION
FEB 01, 2023
Image: Navya Nanda Instagram
Navya Nanda opted for a monkey cap to wear on her woolen attire
Monkey cap
Image: Navya Nanda Instagram
Navya wore a navy blue co-ord set and looked pretty
Subtle in blue
Bhumi Pednekar's irresistible outfits
Janhvi Kapoor's hot vacay outfits
Image: Navya Nanda Instagram
She paired her white shirt with orange pants and looked chic
Chic
Image: Navya Nanda Instagram
The young sensation wore a white ethnic suit and looked beautiful
Desi girl
Image: Navya Nanda Instagram
In this heavy embroidered red lehenga, she looks ravishing
Ravishing in red
Image: Navya Nanda Instagram
This look is both chic and trendy
Semi-formal look
Image: Navya Nanda Instagram
She looked every inch the diva in this simple ethnic suit
Ethnic beauty
Image: Navya Nanda Instagram
Her winter looks are pretty stylish and comfy
Winter diaries
Image: Navya Nanda Instagram
Navya likes to be her goofy self always
Goofy
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.