Navya Nanda's simple
yet chic looks

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

FASHION

FEB 01, 2023

Image: Navya Nanda Instagram

Navya Nanda opted for a monkey cap to wear on her woolen attire

Monkey cap

Image: Navya Nanda Instagram

Navya wore a navy blue co-ord set and looked pretty

Subtle in blue

Image: Navya Nanda Instagram

She paired her white shirt with orange pants and looked chic

Chic

Image: Navya Nanda Instagram

The young sensation wore a white ethnic suit and looked beautiful

Desi girl

Image: Navya Nanda Instagram

In this heavy embroidered red lehenga, she looks ravishing

Ravishing in red

Image: Navya Nanda Instagram

This look is both chic and trendy

Semi-formal look 

Image: Navya Nanda Instagram

She looked every inch the diva in this simple ethnic suit

Ethnic beauty

Image: Navya Nanda Instagram

Her winter looks are pretty stylish and comfy

Winter diaries

Image: Navya Nanda Instagram

Navya likes to be her goofy self always

Goofy

