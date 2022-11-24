Heading 3

Navya Naveli Nanda's
on-point style game

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

She exuded charm and poise in a white shirt with blue prints and paired it with a rustic orange high-waisted jeans and clear heels.

Looking stunning 

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Her look for the day was all about the prettiest shade of pink; she wore an embroidered kurta with a pink churidar and looked stunning.

Pretty in pink

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

In a yellow and gold embroidered salwar suit and a matching dupatta, she accessorised the look with some oxidised jewlery for her Diwali celebrations.

Diwali look 

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

She looked absolutely fabulous in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ethnic set with a gold embroidery blouse and red harem pants.

Ready in red 

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

She was looking pretty as a picture in a green knit sweater, a black velvet skirt, and some dainty jewelry.

Pretty sunset 

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya power dressed in a white tank top, white sleek trousers and an amazing pink blazer to complete the look.

Power dressing 

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Enjoying some me time in a simple brown turtleneck sweater and white pajamas, she was all about looking chic and effortless.

Simplicty 

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

She oozed oomph and glamour in a blue bandhini-printed lehenga with mirror work embroidery by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and a matching blue dupatta.

Boho chic 

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

While stepping out for the day, she opted for a white knitted sweater with white wide-leg jeans and black sneakers.

Winter fashion 

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya took the desi route in a pink embroidered lehenga with a matching embroidered dupatta and accessorized with a deep pink necklace and earrings.

Desi Kudi

